Tree uproots from storm, kills woman on island in NC lake

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person killed when a tree fell Sunday afternoon on an uninhabited island on Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County has been identified by police as 34-year-old Vanessa Owens Postell of Dallas.

Emergency crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Riverbend boat landing on Eddie Nichols Drive in Mount Holly.

Police said a storm passed through the area as several people were on the island.

While two people sought shelter under a tree, the tree uprooted and landed on Postell. The 34-year-old woman died at the scene after people on the island attempted to provide lifesaving care, according to police.

Several agencies responded to assist with the incident: North Carolina Wildlife, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services, Lucia Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley Rescue Squad and Mount Holly Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.