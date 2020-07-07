Two suspects arrested following Pulaski drug, abduction case

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski Police Department arrested two suspects out of North Carolina Tuesday morning in an alleged drug deal and abduction case.

Officials responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the Washington Square Apartments for a report of people potentially holding a victim at gunpoint.

Eric Garrand Cherry, 63 of Whitsett, NC, and Chrisley Ann-Adkins Davis, 40 of Greensboro, NC, were both arrested in an alleged robbery and abduction. Early evidence showed that the case stemmed from an illegal drug deal.

Cherry has been charged with robbery and two counts of abduction. Adkins-Davis is charged with robbery, two counts of abduction, false identification to police, and assault and battery. Both suspects are being held with no bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The case is still being looked into. The Town of Pulaski Police Department asks you to contact 540-994-8680 with any helpful tips.

