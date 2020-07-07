Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 07 1:00 PM James Madison University Board of Visitors virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.jmu.edu

Contacts: Doanna Harper, Secretary to the Board, harperdl@jmu.edu, 1 540 568 3705

https://jmu.webex.com/jmu/onstage/g.php?MTID=eeaed4433909a898ff010b11244de0858