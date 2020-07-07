Advertisement

Virginia education officials update guidance on schools reopening

Reopening Schools
Reopening Schools(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia education leaders have updated their guidance for reopening the commonwealth’s schools this fall, with schools having been closed in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns.

The new suggestions were sent to superintendents and local school leaders, who have the ultimate responsibility, according to the Virginia Department of Education, for deciding the best plans for their individual districts.

Click here to read the full letter of guidance sent Monday.

Suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics are included in the new guidance, which includes some key recommendations:

 CDC advises that individuals maintain six feet of distance to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that schools maintain a distance of at least one meter (approx. three feet) between everyone present at school, and is monitoring ongoing research. Additionally, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says spacing as close as three feet may have similar benefits if students wear cloth face coverings and do not have symptoms of illness. Physical distancing is not limited to distance between children; physical distancing between adults is a key mitigation measure. It will be important to continue to monitor the community context of COVID-19 prevalence into the fall and winter. In areas where the community transmission of COVID-19 is more substantial, distancing of at least 6 feet will need to be strongly considered; this guidance may be subject to change as we learn more.

 Therefore, in school settings, schools are encouraged to aim for six feet of physical distance to the greatest extent possible however, if six feet of distance is not feasible (inclusive of buildings and school buses), schools should implement a combination of face coverings and a minimum of three feet distance between everyone present.

 Physical distance should be created between children on school buses when possible (e.g. seat children one per seat, every other row and/or staggered, aisles and windows) limiting capacity as needed to optimize distance between passengers. If three to six feet of distance can not be maintained, wearing of face coverings is strongly encouraged and may help reduce disease transmission. Children (such as siblings) living together may sit together on the bus, and assign seating where possible. If possible given the age of students, weather conditions, etc., consider opening windows to improve ventilation.

 In addition to physical distancing described above, other physical distancing precautions should include, but are not limited to: o Restrict mixing classes/groups of students. o Close communal spaces. o Limited athletics and extracurricular activities. o Limit outdoor activities/recess to 50 people, with a priority on physical distancing and restricting mixing of classrooms. o No gatherings (assemblies, graduations, etc) of more than 50 people (indoor or outdoor). Indoor gatherings should be held only as necessary, and be limited in duration.

Such guidance adjusts from phase to phase of schools reopening

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Virginia governor accuses state library agency of racism

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wilder served as Virginia's governor from 1990-1994

News

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WHSV
Temporary names will be given to the halls this upcoming academic year.

News

Kids make up age group with most positive COVID cases in Alleghany-Roanoke District

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dr. O'Dell has started using the term “super spreader event” to define incidents of large groups of people going to parties, funerals and such, including hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, and catching or spreading the virus.

Crime

Lynchburg Police Department investigating recent larceny

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Class at 434-941-9781 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Latest News

Local

Coronavirus pandemic claims two more local events

Updated: 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of two more local events this year.

News

JMU announces post-coronavirus plans for Fall 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
· It is the school’s intention to adhere to its normal academic calendar.

News

Pulaski woman killed in Giles County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the crash happened July 6, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. on Route 100, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road.

News

J.E.B. Stuart Monument Removal in Richmond-WTVR

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

News

Splash Valley to remain closed for 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Splash Valley Water Park announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the summer 2020 season.