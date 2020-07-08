Advertisement

Access to Explore Park via the Parkway Restored from the North

Road closures remain to the south
A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visitors to Explore Park can once again access the park from the north on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

National Park Service officials announced a section of the parkway from milepost 112.4 to 115.5 is back open. This section is the northernmost part of a larger closure put in place in May following multiple landslides.

Access to Explore Park via the parkway remains closed in the south, and parkway through traffic south of Explore Park remains closed to Adney Gap (Milepost 115.5 to 135.9).

On May 22, officials announced heavy rain had caused multiple road hazards. Two of those hazards require significant reconstruction and slide prevention measures in order for the road to reopen. 

Repairs at the smaller hazard, located at milepost 119.7 will take place first, in an effort to reopen the section from Explore Park Access Road to U.S. 220 by fall 2020.

The largest hazard, at milepost 127.9, is a full road failure measuring around 150 feet in length, according to park officials. Repairs to this section will require a longer term closure, and an estimated timeline is still being developed. 

Updates can be found at www.nps.gov/blri or on Facebook.

