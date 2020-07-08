Bath County Sheriff’s Office gets a special treat

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “Well I came in yesterday to work and I noticed this box that had been delivered to our service office at dispatch,” Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker remembered.

It was a mystery.

“Kind of thought we’d ordered something, I was expecting something,” Plecker thought. “But we hadn’t.”

Inside were some thirty pouches, each personally labeled for an officer, including the sheriff himself.

“That’s the specialty I look at it like,” Plecker said. “It’s not five dozen of this, it’s one for your deputy, one for your dispatcher, one for you, one for me.”

“Yeah, it really makes us feel special in a way,” Deputy Brian Smith said, “Because our community cares about us.”

Inside: An assortment of treats and helpful items, like chapstick and hand lotion. All things they can use out on the road, even the pouch.

“We’re always looking for pouches, bags, because we have a ton of stuff in our vehicles,” Smith explained.

But the mystery remained: where did they come from?

“Yeah, that was a good case for us to work on,” 911 Administrator Sgt. Teresa Phillips laughed.

But the sheriff had an idea of who it might be, and called.

“She did it for one reason, to show support to the blue,” Plecker learned.

And she asked to remain anonymous.

“I still don’t know who it was, but thank you,” Deputy Smith said.

“You don’t expect it,” Plecker said. “But in Bath County we get it a lot of times unexpectedly.”

