Bausch + Lomb to expand Lynchburg facility, creating 79 new jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg will gain some new job opportunities, after Governor Ralph Northam announced Bausch + Lomb would invest more than $35 million to expand its manufacturing facility in the city.

In total, 79 new jobs will be created over the next five years.

The company, a leading global eye health business, will purchase 13.1 acres of land across from its operation at 1501 Graves Mill Road; the new facility will expand the overall site to 190,000 square feet. It will provide distribution capabilities for the company’s medical device products, primarily contact lens products, and will be the main point of distribution in the United States.

The company chose Lynchburg over locations in other states due to its already strong operations in the area and favorable economic environment.

“Bausch + Lomb has been a valuable employer and partner to Virginia for more than 25 years, and we are thrilled to see this global company expanding its manufacturing and distribution operation in Lynchburg,” said Governor Northam. “The region’s infrastructure and world-class workforce will position the company for continued growth and success, and we thank Bausch + Lomb for this important economic boost for our Commonwealth.”

Bausch + Lomb currently employs more than 195 workers throughout Virginia, with 153 of those reporting to its Lynchburg facility.

“Bausch + Lomb is one of the world’s most respected eye health brands, due in large part to the high-quality contact lenses distributed from our Lynchburg site,” said Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc. “The existing proficiencies and expertise in Lynchburg made it the right place to invest in a needed expansion to help us meet anticipated demand for our newest and most innovative contact lens products. The additional capability in Lynchburg will enable us to ensure Americans have access to our high-quality contact lenses, which is critical to our company’s ongoing transformation and to helping us meet our mission of improving people’s lives with our health care products.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $210,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lynchburg with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program.

Support for Bausch + Lomb’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, with funding support from the Northam administration and the General Assembly.

“Supporting the retention and expansion of existing businesses, especially growing jobs in strategic markets, is the number one priority of our economic development efforts in the City of Lynchburg,” said Mark Strosnider, Chair of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg. “Lynchburg and its citizens are stronger because employers like Bausch + Lomb choose to grow here and we are proud to support their investment.”

