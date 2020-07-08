Advertisement

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.
A case of bubonic plague was discovered in the city of Bayannur.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Visitors are now strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region.

The suspected case was discovered over the weekend in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing. It was confirmed and officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday.

The patient is being isolated and treated in a hospital, and is in stable condition, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of human-to-human transmission, and to avoid hunting, skinning or eating animals that could cause infection.

The bubonic plague causes painful, swollen lymph nodes and fever, chills and coughing. Antibiotics can prevent complications and death if they are administered quickly enough.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Months into crisis, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

News

Food Lion celebrates long-time employees

Updated: 20 minutes ago
274 associates are being recognized in 2020 for their more than 30 years of service. Many of those employees are local.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination.

Coronavirus

Many COVID patients don't know where they caught it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many of the folks who get coronavirus aren't sure where they got it.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National

20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is the earliest the Colorado State University research team’s prediction was this high.

Coronavirus

Famed clothier Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.