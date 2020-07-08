Advertisement

Centra continues visitation restrictions as coronavirus numbers rise

A Centra helicopter flies into Lynchburg General Wednesday.
A Centra helicopter flies into Lynchburg General Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra came together Wednesday for a virtual press conference.

In that update, they said that the volume of COVID-19 patients is on the rise once again.

“We at Centra are unfortunately facing a dilemma much like our nation,” said Andy Mueller, Centra President and CEO. “We’re actually seeing our highest levels of volume in our system with COVID patients.”

Rather than taking a downward trend, they say that numbers are returning to April levels.

Currently, they have a total of 15 patients with the virus housed in Lynchburg General.

Of those 15, seven are in the intensive care unit, with five being on ventilators.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Thomson says that one challenge has been the lack of people knowing where they may have got the virus.

“What is different now than perhaps earlier in the pandemic in our response is that patients who are coming into the hospital seem to have a lesser knowledge or lesser proposal about where they may have been infected,” said Thomson.

As a result, Centra will continue their visitation restrictions they currently have in place.

Exceptions are narrow, but Centra says they have to keep folks in their system safe.

“Given the threat of this disease and its propensity to spread, we’ve got to take every precaution we can to keep all of those groups safe and enable us to continue to deliver care to the broader community,” said Mueller.

They also want to continue the emphasis on hand washing and wearing a mask. They say that the more people that do these basic steps, the more things like the economy will recover in the long run.

To-date, Centra has had 32 employees test positive for the coronavirus. They say that those positive results have largely come from community transmission, not from work.

