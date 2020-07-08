Advertisement

Food Lion celebrates long-time employees

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Food Lion announced Wednesday it’s celebrating hundreds of long-term employees.

274 associates are being recognized in 2020 for their more than 30 years of service. Many of those employees are local. 

“Our associates serve their neighbors with passion, dedication and care each day,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “It’s important to us at Food Lion to take time and thank these dedicated associates for everything they do to nourish our customers, communities and each other. These associates have given their careers so that we can be where we are today, and the entire Food Lion organization is incredibly grateful for their commitment to Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve.”

To show its appreciation, the company holds an annual ceremony where each employee’s name, position and location are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized:

30 years of service

- Shirley Angerman in Moneta

- Todd Streeby in North Tazwell

- Dana Lawrence in Danville

- Paul Burdette in White Sulphur Spring, WV.

- Vanya Coles in Lynchburg

- James Hubbard in Chatham

- Sabrina Moore in Chatham

- Kendral Warren in Chatham

35 years of service

- David Hudson in Brookneal

- Wanda Reynolds in Bedford

- Teddy Boston in Roanoke

- Lisa Owen in Danville

- Teresa Aker in Wytheville

- Steve Albert in Pearisburg

- Wanda Ayers in Hillsville

- Anthony Croft in Daleville

- Randy Miller in Richlands

- Elbert Waters in Wytheville

40 years of service

- Karl Payne in Chatham

- Teresa Terry in Martinsville

- Gary Hagee in Wytheville

- David Nelson in Wytheville

45 years of service

- Robert Gray in Stanleyville

Congratulations!

