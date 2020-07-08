Foodlore Fridays begin in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Friday market and event has started in Bath County.

Oakley Farm in Warm Springs is hosting Foodlore Fridays, where five local food producers have gathered to offer their products in a comfortable but socially distanced way.

Customers can pre-order or just come by to get everything from cider to produce and meat there.

“As we were hosting folks who were driving through and picking up their food, we realized people were wanting to add on to their orders and they were looking to get out and just hang out,” said Cornelia Hodges of Oakley Farm. “And so we saw an opportunity to expand the concept, to rather than just be a drive through to be an outdoor event.”

Foodlore Friday starts at 4pm at the Oakley Farm, and will happen every Friday through September.

