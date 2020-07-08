Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits. During a news conference Wednesday, Herring said the project to test rape kits that in some cases were decades old began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation. Rape kits are used to collect DNA and other physical evidence from rape victims. In November, Herring announced that a Spotsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after being identified through the initiative to test untested rape kits.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead. A local sheriff’s office said it is now searching for the woman’s husband. WAVY-TV reports that the woman and her daughter were found Tuesday in Gloucester County. The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers, who was last seen driving a Volkswagen Beetle.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s board of visitors voted to change the names of three halls following requests by students, alumni and campus organizations. The school in Harrisonburg has removed signs for the buildings on the quad and assigned temporary names. One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby. Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer. The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.

FRAZER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a message from a 14-year-old girl on Facebook saying “I don’t want to be here anymore” helped secure her rescue and led to arrests in what authorities call a sex trafficking ring in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Chester County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the girl was rescued May 30 from a Malvern convenience store parking lot after being held for weeks. Prosecutors and East Whiteland Township police arrested three men on charges of running the alleged organization. District Attorney Deborah Ryan said authorities are trying to determine if there were other victims.