Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia. Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits. During a news conference Wednesday, Herring said the project to test rape kits that in some cases were decades old began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation. Rape kits are used to collect DNA and other physical evidence from rape victims. In November, Herring announced that a Spotsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after being identified through the initiative to test untested rape kits.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead. A local sheriff’s office said it is now searching for the woman’s husband. WAVY-TV reports that the woman and her daughter were found Tuesday in Gloucester County. The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers, who was last seen driving a Volkswagen Beetle.