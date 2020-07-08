Hot and humid weather continues with pop-up storms

We’re 7 out of 7 when it comes to 90° days. Every day in July has had highs at or above 90° in Roanoke and Lynchburg. We have several more days of potential 90s as we approach the weekend. A slow-moving low pressure system over the Carolinas and Georgia will continue to pump in the heat and humidity and give us a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. While many areas will remain dry each day, any storms that develop will bring downpours along the hail and gusty wind. No day appears to be a washout.

A front finally heads our way by Saturday pushing out the storms and bringing a subtle drop in humidity for the second half of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

A slow-moving low pressure system will move toward the North Carolina coast late this week. While that trip happens, we keep a daily chance of showers and storms, especially areas closes to the low, including the Southside and Central Virginia. Afternoon highs range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

We end the week with the same hot, muggy weather along with a few pop-up afternoon storms Friday. On Saturday, a stronger cold front will bring an increased coverage of showers and afternoon storms, but we’re not expecting widespread coverage or an all-day rain event. What it will do is push some of the tropical air to the coast for the second half of the weekend.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend appears much nicer than the first half. The “cold front” heads to the coast taking the extremely humid air with it and also cutting our shower/storm chances to 20% for Sunday. We also may notice a subtle drop in humidity for Sunday, but the heat certainly sticks around as highs climb to the low 90s.

HOT WEATHER CONTINUES

There appears to be no major change in the hot weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in lately. It is summer, but we have certainly had our fair share of 90s. It looks like we may sneak in about 3-4 more of them next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead.

