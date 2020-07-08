Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE-STATUES

Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia. Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

BC-VA-DEATH INVESTIGATION

Police search for man after child found dead, woman injured

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a woman is critically injured and her infant daughter is dead. A local sheriff’s office said it is now searching for the woman’s husband. WAVY-TV reports that the woman and her daughter were found Tuesday in Gloucester County. The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers, who was last seen driving a Volkswagen Beetle.

BC-VA-RACIAL INJUSTICE-JMU BUILDINGS

JMU is renaming halls that bear names of Confederate leaders

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s board of visitors voted to change the names of three halls following requests by students, alumni and campus organizations. The school in Harrisonburg has removed signs for the buildings on the quad and assigned temporary names. One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby. Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer. The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

AP-US-ATLANTIC-COAST-PIPELINE

Opponents: Pipeline's defeat 'a testament to perseverance'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting.

AP-VA-ELECTION 2020-BALLOT

Board allows candidates extra time to get on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two prominent Republican congressional candidates were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time. The board voted 2 to 1 on Tuesday to extend a filing deadline for Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas, as well as handful of other candidates, to allow them to have their names on the ballot this fall. Good won a GOP convention last month against incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Freitas is a state delegate who had to mount a pricey write-in campaign to keep his state House seat after failing to get his paperwork in on time.

BC-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE

Roanoke begins process to remove Lee memorial from downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza. The memorial has stood in the city since 1960. City officials are working under a new state law that took effect his month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers. Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED

Police: 5 hospitalized for shooting in Virginia apartment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter four teens and one adult male were struck by gunfire inside the apartment in Alexandria. Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting.