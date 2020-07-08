Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools emphasizes flexibility as school return plans continue discussion

Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.
Wednesday's press conference was held at E.C. Glass High School.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools held a conference Wednesday following Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Their big emphasis was on flexibility.

Although they have target dates for returning to school in mind, they said those dates are not set in stone.

They also said that their plan needs to be safe for students as well as staff.

Part of that effort includes mandatory face coverings on school buses to protect students and drivers.

“We need to start somewhere. We need to start with getting our kids back and then we can move forward with getting them back with increased frequency as it becomes safe,” said Crystal Edwards, Lynchburg City Schools superintendent.

School athletics officials continue to monitor what VHSL is saying to determine a safe re-open for student athletes.

