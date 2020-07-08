Lynchburg City Schools released more details on reopening plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night, Lynchburg’s Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards laid out the district’s latest plan for the fall.

The first change: students will start back on August 24, a week and a half later than planned.

Pre-K through Fifth Grade will be back in their buildings first. Half the kids will go to school Tuesday-Wednesday, the other half Thursday Friday.

Grades 6 and above will be on the same schedule, with a catch. 6th through 12th grade students will learn online-only through September 8, the day after Labor Day. After that, they’ll be back in class on the same two-days-a-week schedule as the younger kids.

Lynchburg students might not have to learn from home though. According to Dr. Edwards, “what we’re trying to do on the alternate days is to have alternate sites, either for childcare or alternate learning sites...So that while the kids aren’t receiving face-to-face with the teacher, they may be doing some of their virtual work with a staff member who could provide assistance and guidance.”

School officials say transportation remains one of their biggest challenges. To make it work, 22 students will be put on each bus, three feet apart. That means kids will be required to wear masks.

Limited buses also mean different schools start and end times will be staggered.

Some major questions remain remain unresolved. That includes whether students will be required to wear masks in the classroom.

“We are all over the map on that,” said Dr. Edwards.

The district says this plan is far from final, and will likely change in the weeks leading up to school. They also ask parents to keep an eye out for surveys that will be heading their way in the coming days.

