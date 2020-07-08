Advertisement

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE CO., Fla. (WINK/CNN) - A man at a Florida Costco was captured on video yelling and cursing at people, reportedly after a woman asked him to comply with the store rule of wearing a face covering.

The man is seen stepping toward the person, fists balled, while yelling "I feel threatened!"

He steps forward again, screaming "Back the (expletive) up and your (expletive) phone down."

The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

"They're just trying to protect their loved ones, so I kind of find it selfish if he doesn't have his mask on and someone asks him politely, you know," said Rocky Olah, a shopper at the store.

The Ted Todd Insurance Agency in Bonita Springs said the man in the video is a former employee. They fired him when social media users alerted them to the video.

They said the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

A TV station reported it reached out to the man in the video but hasn't heard back yet.

The county sheriff's office said it's aware of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WINK via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for about eight minutes.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Latest News

Breaking

Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies was Florida police officer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Katey Roshetko and Pete DeLuca
The suspect in a shooting involving deputies in Wythe County Tuesday night faces 17 felony charges.

News

Wanted West Virginia man taken into Radford Police custody

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The wanted suspect involved in a domestic assault incident has been taken in to custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

National

Another COVID-19 record as cases surpass 3 million

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases approach 3 million as offiials determine the next steps.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton in connection with search warrants.

Coronavirus

Brooks Brothers, worn by Lincoln and Kennedy, goes bankrupt

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI and MATT OTT AP Business Writers
The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company to seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.