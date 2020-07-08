Advertisement

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia.
Paycheck Protection Program
Paycheck Protection Program
By Alan Suderman
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000.

Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.

Additional resources surrounding the Paycheck Protection Program can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program#section-header-11

