Advertisement

Radford sees over $14 million in investments for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Radford has seen a huge spike in investments over the past fiscal year, even during the pandemic.
Radford has seen a huge spike in investments over the past fiscal year, even during the pandemic.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Radford has seen a huge spike in investments over the past fiscal year, even during the pandemic. The city has seen over $14 million in investments for building permits, some of the highest numbers it has seen in the last five years.

“Even during this pandemic, we are still moving forward,” said Economic Development Director Kim Repass standing in front of the city’s new Food City. “It couldn’t have come at a better time for us for the citizens to come out and enjoy this huge new grocery store that we have here in the city,” Repass said.

The grocery chain had its grand opening last Wednesday. The store isn’t the only thing coming to this property. Owners have land all around the site and even across the road that will turn into restaurants and other businesses.

“It takes private investors betting on the future of community and that’s exactly what’s happening here in Radford,” said Mayor David Horton. “We feel like a lot of the activity that we have been doing has helped move that along. We’re so thankful for the private investors because everyone knows government can’t create that kind of investment by itself.”

Even during the pandemic, the city saw $747,801 for March, $1,198,008 for April and $1,073,117 in May with 285 permits for the year. This includes construction, renovation and improvements of existing spaces like Triangle Park, McHarg Elementary renovations and the soon-to-be new visitors center.

“We’re so appreciative that people have continued to invest even during the months of the pandemic where we thought it might fall off completely, we’ve seen continued growth and continued positive investment,” Horton said. “Now is the time for folks to get in while they still can and make a huge difference for themselves and this community.”

The city has also seen a spike in permits for new, single-family homes, the highest since 2005. There are 32 new homes including seven townhomes catering to young professionals.

Groundbreaking on some of these homes is expected to happen later this year.

“It’s been difficult during these times, but Radford continues to increase its value, increase its growth and we’re very excited about that,” Repass said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Structure fire Tuesday night in Roanoke along 22nd Street SW

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alan Suderman
The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia.

News

July 7 Spanish newscast

Updated: 1 hour ago
July 7 Spanish newscast

News

Victim dies following fiery Bedford County crash along Rt. 654 Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The early morning crash was less than a mile east of Tuck Road/Route 633

Latest News

News

New greenhouses for Lynchburg Grows

Updated: 3 hours ago
They say the new ones are more efficient and will allow them to grow food through winter.

News

W&L name change debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Board of Elections grants extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

NFL wants to hold 35% of player salaries over potential revenue hit from COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Revenue hits from coronavirus concerns have teams worried

News

Roanoke parking lot murder early morning Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

VEC unemployment claims

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports