Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) - Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia.

Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city’s Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894.

A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week.

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.

The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

