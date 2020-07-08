Advertisement

Three injured, including two deputies in Wythe County shooting

One officer and a suspect taken to hospital after late night shooting on Whippoorwill Road
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County deputies and state police responded to a call about a domestic incident at a home on 586 Whippoorwill Road around 10:00 p.m.

A shoot out then broke out between deputies, officers, and a suspect.

Two deputies and the suspect were injured.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the extent of which is unknown at this time. The second deputy only suffered a graze.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Investigation units say they plan to be on the scene most of the day.

Virginia State Police will lead the investigation.

