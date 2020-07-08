Percentage of positive new COVID-19 cases stays steady in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 67,375 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 66,740 reported Tuesday, a 635-case increase.

2,792 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,905 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,881 reported Tuesday, and there have been 6,577 hospitalizations. 735,207 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage reported Tuesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

