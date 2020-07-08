Advertisement

Percentage of positive new COVID-19 cases stays steady in VA

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 67,375 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 66,740 reported Tuesday, a 635-case increase.

2,792 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,905 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,881 reported Tuesday, and there have been 6,577 hospitalizations. 735,207 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage reported Tuesday.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wythe County Shooting-AIR7 Scene Video

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Where to Look: Comet NEOWISE visible with the naked eye

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A newly-discovered comet known as C/2020 NEOWISE is now nearing its closest approach to Earth over the next week and visible to the naked eye, but you’ll have to get up early.

News

Photos of Comet C/2020 NEOWISE taken from Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
Comet C/2020 NEOWISE is making its closest approach to Earth and has been spotted by Virginia stargazers.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 8, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wythe County Shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wythe County Deputies Hurt in Shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Forecast

Wednesday June 8, Morning FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Breaking

Three injured, including two deputies in Wythe County shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Officer and suspect taken to hospital after late night shooting on Whippoorwill Road

News

Lynchburg City Schools releases more details on reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
District leaders say this plan is likely to change as school gets closer.

News

Roanoke Structure Fire Along 22nd St. SW

Updated: 10 hours ago
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments