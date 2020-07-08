Victim dies following fiery Bedford County crash along Rt. 654 Friday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person died at the scene of a Bedford County crash Friday as a passenger in a Jeep that ran through a fence and struck a tree along Route 654.

According to Virginia State Police, the early morning crash less than a mile east of Tuck Road/Route 633 came after a 1994 Jeep Cherokee had been traveling west on Route 654, ran off the right side of the road, hit a post and proceeded to go through a fence. The SUV continued more than 100 feet into a field to eventually hit a tree and become engulfed in flames from the impact.

The 62-year-old Roanoke man driving the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke is working to identify the victim. The case is still being looked into with charges pending.

