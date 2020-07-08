Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Nursing Education Informal Conference Committee virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dhp.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jay Douglas, Executive Director, jay.douglas@dhp.virginia.gov, 1 804 367 4520

https://commonwealthcalendar.virginia.gov/Event/Details/16629

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 9:00 AM Virginia Gov. Northam holds distracted driving bill signing - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds virtual ceremonial bill signing for legislation to combat distracted driving

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

https://covaconf.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=covaconf&service=6&rnd=0.872881010186226&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcovaconf.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000004888175bcc402b72a86a85bd23830f87e278f08217aaecf28e77c423963fca73b%26siteurl%3Dcovaconf%26confViewID%3D165680911283662400%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAAS4fq9cQoXILaSDLr5Nl8z2A25OhlSNRsdK_wf3ypctoA2%26

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 Altria Group Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel R. Murphy, Altria Group Inc Investor Relations, 1 804 484 8222