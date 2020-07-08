Advertisement

Virginia eliminates backlog of untested rape kits

(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits.

During a news conference Wednesday, Herring said the project to test rape kits that in some cases were decades old began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 “hits” have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Rape kits are used to collect DNA and other physical evidence from rape victims.

In November, Herring announced that a Spotsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after being identified through the initiative to test untested rape kits.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bausch + Lomb to expand Lynchburg facility, creating 79 new jobs

Updated: 34 minutes ago
In total, 79 new jobs will be created over the next five years.

News

Republican legislators call on Governor Northam to prioritize five days of in-school learning

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A group of Republican legislators in Virginia is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to prioritize in-school learning five days a week for all students.

News

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan-Clips of Interview About Deputy Shooting

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Breaking

Names released of deputies and suspect hurt in Wythe County shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Deputies and suspect taken to hospital after late-night shooting on Whippoorwill Road

Latest News

News

Soldiers and Sailors Statue Coming Down-WWBT

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

News

Wythe County Deputies Shot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Access to Explore Park via Parkway restored from the north

Updated: 2 hours ago
National Park Service officials announced a section of the parkway from milepost 112.4 to 115.5 is back open.

News

Food Lion celebrates long-time employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
274 associates are being recognized in 2020 for their more than 30 years of service. Many of those employees are local.

News

Percentage of positive new COVID-19 cases stays steady in VA

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are 1,905 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,881 reported Tuesday.