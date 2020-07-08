Wanted West Virginia man taken into Radford Police custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The wanted suspect involved in a domestic assault incident has been taken in to custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The West Virginia Man, Dennis Ray Blankenship, Jr., 36, was wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and abduction for an incident on June 28.

EARLIER:

A West Virginia man is wanted by the Radford City Police Department following a domestic assault incident.

Just after midnight June 28, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Fairfax Street for a citizen’s report of a man trying to start a fight with another person.

When they arrived, a woman told officers that her estranged husband, 36-year-old Dennis Ray Blankenship, Jr., had made unwanted sexual advances toward her. When she refused, Blankenship allegedly slammed the victim against a wall and put his hand to her throat.

When the victim tried to get away, she says Blankenship blocked the exit twice before she escaped to a neighbor’s home and called emergency services.

Blankenship left before police arrived. He is wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and abduction. An emergency protective order was also issued.

Blankenship is a white man, 5′11″ tall and 185 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He is from Bluefield, West Virginia, but has connections in the New River Valley.

Police say they don’t know whether Blankenship is armed, but he should be considered dangerous. He refused to turn himself in when requested by police.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact RPD at 540-731-5040 or crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

