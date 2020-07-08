Where to Look: Comet NEOWISE visible with the naked eye

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A newly-discovered comet known as C/2020 NEOWISE is now nearing its closest approach to Earth over the next week and visible to the naked eye, but you’ll have to get up early.

The comet was discovered by NASA space telescope NEOWISE back in March 2020, travelling 326 miles above the Earth’s surface. It passed closest to the sun on July 3rd and seemed to survive the encounter with our hot star and can now be seen in the early morning sky.

WHERE TO LOOK

The comet will be low on the horizon in the early morning hours through mid-July and will be highest in the dawn sky around July 11. Around July 12-15, the comet will become visible at dusk low in the northwest horizon.

If you are standing facing east, you will spot Venus, which is the third-brightest object in the sky (aside from the moon). Look to the planet’s left to see the bright star, Capella. The comet will be below Capella, low on the horizon. It’s best to get up high if possible since our area has many mountains to obstruct the view. Most photos we have seen from our area have been taken from overlooks along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Here's where to spot comet NEOWISE in the predawn sky in July. (Brent Watts)

Skilled observers have reported that once you spot it with binoculars you can remove them and see the comet with the unaided eye. For beginners, using binoculars is a must if you want to see this comet’s split tail.

Let us know if you spot it and please upload any photos here so we can share with our viewers. Happy comet hunting!

