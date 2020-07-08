Advertisement

Where to Look: Comet NEOWISE visible with the naked eye

Newly-discovered comet NEOWISE spotted from southwest Virginia.
Newly-discovered comet NEOWISE spotted from southwest Virginia.(Greg Redfern)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A newly-discovered comet known as C/2020 NEOWISE is now nearing its closest approach to Earth over the next week and visible to the naked eye, but you’ll have to get up early.

The comet was discovered by NASA space telescope NEOWISE back in March 2020, travelling 326 miles above the Earth’s surface. It passed closest to the sun on July 3rd and seemed to survive the encounter with our hot star and can now be seen in the early morning sky.

Caption

WHERE TO LOOK

The comet will be low on the horizon in the early morning hours through mid-July and will be highest in the dawn sky around July 11. Around July 12-15, the comet will become visible at dusk low in the northwest horizon.

If you are standing facing east, you will spot Venus,  which is the third-brightest object in the sky (aside from the moon). Look to the planet’s left to see the bright star, Capella. The comet will be below Capella, low on the horizon. It’s best to get up high if possible since our area has many mountains to obstruct the view. Most photos we have seen from our area have been taken from overlooks along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Here's where to spot comet NEOWISE in the predawn sky in July.
Here's where to spot comet NEOWISE in the predawn sky in July.(Brent Watts)

Skilled observers have reported that once you spot it with binoculars you can remove them and see the comet with the unaided eye. For beginners, using binoculars is a must if you want to see this comet’s split tail.

Let us know if you spot it and please upload any photos here so we can share with our viewers. Happy comet hunting!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Photos of Comet C/2020 NEOWISE taken from Virginia

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Comet C/2020 NEOWISE is making its closest approach to Earth and has been spotted by Virginia stargazers.

News

Wythe County Shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wythe County deputies hurt in shooting 070820

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Breaking

Three injured, including two deputies in Wythe County shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Officer and suspect taken to hospital after late night shooting on Whippoorwill Road

Latest News

News

Lynchburg City Schools releases more details on reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
District leaders say this plan is likely to change as school gets closer.

News

Roanoke structure fire Tuesday night along 22nd St. SW

Updated: 8 hours ago
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Radford 2019-20 fiscal year

Updated: 9 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

News

No injuries in Tuesday night fire in Roanoke

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No injuries were reported.

News

More than 100,000 Virginia entities get PPP loans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alan Suderman
The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia.

News

Radford sees over $14 million in investments for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Radford has seen a huge spike in investments over the past fiscal year, even during the pandemic.