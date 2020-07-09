Advertisement

Amherst deputy stuck by vehicle involved in high speed chase

Joshua Finnegan Mugshot
Joshua Finnegan Mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash from a high speed chase on July 8.

Around 5:45 p.m. an Amherst deputy attempted to stop a silver colored pickup truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Dispatch was given the tag information and notified the deputy that the owner was wanted for a felony charge out of Chesapeake.

The driver of the pickup accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy and proceeded to speed through several roads, heading towards the intersection of Dixie Airport Road and Highway 130.

The silver pickup drove through the stop light and struck a maroon pickup that was pushed into another deputy’s vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the silver pickup, identified as Joshua Finnegan, the deputy and the driver of the maroon pickup were all taken to the hospital by EMS.

Finnegan has been arrested for Felony eluding, reckless driving. He was also arrested on a narcotics charge from Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police is investigating the accident, Finnegan may face additional charges when the investigation is complete.

LT. Dallas Hill was injured as a result of the accident. He was treated and released last night.

The condition of the injured driver of the maroon pickup truck is unknown at this time.

