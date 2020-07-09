Advertisement

Big Ten looking at conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WDBJ/CBS) The Big Ten could soon announce a plan to have its teams only play each other for the 2020 college football season, taking away matchups with teams from other conferences.

That’s according to a report from CBS Sports.

The move would likely eliminate a game between Virginia Tech, in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the Big Ten’s Penn State, scheduled for September 12.

Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the consideration, according to the report.

