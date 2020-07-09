Advertisement

Bold Rock introduces hard tea and lemonade

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELLYSFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia-based Bold Rock announced Thursday some new offerings: hard tea and hard lemonade.

The company says the products will launch in two phases. In late July, you’ll be able to pick up Hard Tea Original and Hard Tea Half & Half, as well as Hard Lemonade in a 12-ounce size.

View this post on Instagram

A BOLD Announcement - Introducing BOLD ROCK HARD TEA and HARD LEMONADE - crafted from all-natural ingredients and perfectly sweetened for down home and delicious refreshment! . Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will launch in two phases with late-July ushering in 12oz Hard Tea Original, 12oz Hard Tea Half & Half (half tea/half lemonade) and 12oz Hard Lemonade! . Late-August brings 19.2oz Hard Tea Original and Half & Half along with 16oz. BOLDER Hard Lemonade featuring an extra jolt of BOLD and 8% ABV! . More information to come on official launch parties in Nellysford, Mills River and Charlotte! Be ready to 'Make The Bold Choice' later this month and click the link in our profile to learn more! . #boldrock #boldrockhardtea #boldrockhardlemonade

A post shared by Bold Rock Hard Cider (@boldrockhardcider) on

Late August will bring along a 19.2 ounce version of the Hard Tea Original and Half & Half, along with the 16 ounce BOLDER Hard Lemonade, which the company says features “an extra jolt of BOLD and 8 percent ABV.”

Bold Rock says the products are crafted from all-natural ingredients and perfectly sweetened.

More information on the products will be available during the official launch parties.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Village Grill in Grandin Village closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
According to restaurant management, the employee is asymptomatic

Breaking

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Where to Look: Comet ‘NEOWISE’ visible this month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A newly-discovered comet known as C/2020 NEOWISE is now nearing its closest approach to Earth over the next week and visible to the naked eye, but you’ll have to get up early.

News

VDOT looking for input on Roanoke County pedestrian bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
VDOT says the bridge would carry the Appalachian Trail over Route 311 in Roanoke County.

Latest News

News

VDH reports 67,988 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 9, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Life with COVID-19: Mountain Lake Lodge Makes Changes After Heartbreaking Closure in Early Spring

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County was no exception.

News

Life with COVID-19: Mountain Lake Lodge makes changes after heartbreaking closure in early spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the national hotel industry has already lost $38 billion just in room revenue since the pandemic began in mid-February.

Forecast

Thursday July 9, Morning FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Afternoon showers and storms continue locally as what might become tropical storm Fay brings heavier rain to the coastline.

News

After two fires in two months, AEP to demolish problem buildings

Updated: 11 hours ago
Residents and business owners say the buildings have been deteriorating for years, and have become an informal homeless shelter.