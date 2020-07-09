Bold Rock introduces hard tea and lemonade

NELLYSFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia-based Bold Rock announced Thursday some new offerings: hard tea and hard lemonade.

The company says the products will launch in two phases. In late July, you’ll be able to pick up Hard Tea Original and Hard Tea Half & Half, as well as Hard Lemonade in a 12-ounce size.

Late August will bring along a 19.2 ounce version of the Hard Tea Original and Half & Half, along with the 16 ounce BOLDER Hard Lemonade, which the company says features “an extra jolt of BOLD and 8 percent ABV.”

Bold Rock says the products are crafted from all-natural ingredients and perfectly sweetened.

More information on the products will be available during the official launch parties.

