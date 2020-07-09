Advertisement

Court documents provide insight on Wythe County shooting

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

The man accused of shooing two Wythe County deputies has been released from the hospital. Court documents reveal that Ricky Delk’s wife filed a criminal complaint against him.

Delk’s wife Kristina filed an Emergency Protective Order of Family Abuse early Wednesday morning after she said he fired one round of a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom prior to police arriving on the scene. She said Delk brandished a firearm in the presence of his three -year-old daughter, his mother and herself before calling 9-1-1.

According to court documents, he fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom during this earlier domestic disturbance. Once police arrived, that’s when shots were exchanged.

Both officers that were hurt are out of the hospital and recovering with their families.

According to State Police, Delk has been released from the hospital and is in their custody. He is being held at the Roanoke County Jail facing 17 charges.

