Crews continue work to remove Richmond’s Confederate statues

Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.
Crews are back at the site of the former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue this morning.(Olivia Ugino/NBC12)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism.

Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind.

Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

