ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten people are without their home following a fire in Roanoke Thursday.

Just before noon, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 800 block of Grayson Avenue NW. They found smoke coming from the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.