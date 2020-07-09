Advertisement

Former VSU professor and son of civil rights pioneer, Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., dies

Roanoke City Courthouse is named after Dr. Hill, Sr.
Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr.
Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr.(WWBT)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr., a professor and prominent name in the Richmond community, is being mourned after he died suddenly this week.

Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr. was the son of a Roanoke attorney and civil rights pioneer Oliver Hill, Sr. who played a key role in the Brown vs. Board of education Supreme Court case that ended school segregation. A plaza named after Hill Sr. is in the works in Roanoke, and the city courthouse is named after him.

Dr. Hill, Jr. was a professor at Virginia State University and spent three decades with the school.

The university released a statement saying in part:

“He was a great man and a nationally renowned professor, researcher, and scientist. Dr. Hill dedicated a great deal of his research and his passion to changing the lives of the African American community by creating a pathway to educational opportunities through his work in school reform and student testing. He was instrumental in the creation of VSU’s PH.D. in Health Psychology, the University’s first Ph.D. program. Dr. Hill’s contributions as a faculty member, department chair, and interim dean made us better as a University. The far reaches of Dr. Oliver Hill’s impact truly transformed lives.”

Dr. Hill, Jr. was 70 years old.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia Sidewalk Social

Updated: moments ago

News

Pandemic affect on new mothers and babies

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

New details about the Roanoke County Standoff

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Suspect in shooting of Wythe County deputies out of hospital, in police custody

Updated: 21 minutes ago
He is charged with eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

News

Free COVID-19 Testing sites to come to Roanoke and Salem

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The testing sites are sponsored by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Latest News

News

Lexington surveys public on new cemetery name

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Lexington's city council voted at their last meeting to remove the name from Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. At City Hall, they are researching what to do next, and have reached out to the public with an online survey.

Entertainment

Covington DJ remembers a special meeting with Charlie Daniels

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
When Charlie Daniels died this week, it was only natural that “Big Al” Howard, the voice of the station, would take notice.It was personal for Al. He met Daniels in 2008.

Forecast

Thursday, July 9 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Millwald Theatre receives $500,000 grant for restoration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The historic Millwald Theatre in Downtown Wytheville has just received a $500,000 grant toward restoration of the space.

Sports

Big Ten adopts conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

Updated: 1 hours ago
Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the announcement.