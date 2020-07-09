Former VSU professor and son of civil rights pioneer, Dr. Oliver Hill Jr., dies

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr., a professor and prominent name in the Richmond community, is being mourned after he died suddenly this week.

Dr. Oliver Hill, Jr. was the son of a Roanoke attorney and civil rights pioneer Oliver Hill, Sr. who played a key role in the Brown vs. Board of education Supreme Court case that ended school segregation. A plaza named after Hill Sr. is in the works in Roanoke, and the city courthouse is named after him.

Dr. Hill, Jr. was a professor at Virginia State University and spent three decades with the school.

The university released a statement saying in part:

“He was a great man and a nationally renowned professor, researcher, and scientist. Dr. Hill dedicated a great deal of his research and his passion to changing the lives of the African American community by creating a pathway to educational opportunities through his work in school reform and student testing. He was instrumental in the creation of VSU’s PH.D. in Health Psychology, the University’s first Ph.D. program. Dr. Hill’s contributions as a faculty member, department chair, and interim dean made us better as a University. The far reaches of Dr. Oliver Hill’s impact truly transformed lives.”

Dr. Hill, Jr. was 70 years old.

