Advertisement

Fralin Biomedical studies impact of pandemic on pregnancy

Photo courtesy Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke.
Photo courtesy Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke.(Fralin Biomedical)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is taking a closer look at the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on new mothers and their babies.

Assistant Professor Brittany Howell is using virtual meetings to study local pregnant women and moms who gave just birth to see how their stress levels at this time impacted their pregnancies.

Howell believes the stress of the pandemic is similar to that of a natural disaster or interpersonal violence.

“Prenatal stress, there can be direct effects of all of the stress hormones and differences in the effects of immune function. Postnatally, it can be behavior.  If you’ve ever tried to take care of a child when you, yourself are stressed out, it’s impossible to be the kind of caregiver that you want to be,” said Howell.

Howell will also be following up with in-person visits for some mothers and their babies down the road to study more long-term effects.

If you’d like to participate you can sign up here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

News

VDH reports 67,988 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list.

National

Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The poll by the Japan News Network said only 17% thought it could be held next year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.