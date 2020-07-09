Franklin County NAACP hosts press conference to address racial divisions

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Franklin County’s NAACP and community members invited officials from the Franklin County school system and other organizations to speak on what the county is doing to create more diversity. They also discussed coronavirus concerns.

Organizers say this event is all about moving the county forward and highlighting issues within the community, and it’s the county’s chance to show they stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement.”

“We haven’t moved as far as we need to, shed some light on that as well,” Henry Turnage, a member of the Franklin County NAACP and an organizer of the press conference, said.

Turnage invited community leaders to speak, including Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Church, who answered questions about how the school is continuing to recruit diverse teachers and staff.

“We typically do recruiting at historically black colleges,” Church said.

And Church says they’re going to work even harder this next year to create a diverse atmosphere for their students.

“We work very hard to be welcoming to all of our candidates, but especially minority candidates, we want to have them, we try to recruit,” he said.

Roanoke NAACP President Brenda Hale also took to the podium.

“Folks! It’s up to us to change the course our nation is on!” Hale said to the crowd.

She made it clear how important it is for Franklin County and the rest of the nation to stand together in love, not hate.

“It’s up to us to change! What do we want? Love! What do we want? Love!” Hale said.

Organizers say if community members can continue to come together, they can make some real change.

