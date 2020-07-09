Franklin County Schools Superintendent lays out school plan

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Franklin County Schools Superintendent, Mark Church spoke Thursday at a press conference organized by the Franklin County NAACP. He laid out a potential school plan for this fall, but said it’s still waiting for school board approval.

Some students will attend in-person classes earlier in the week, and others, later. But he says they have already identified students that may need to come in the earlier part of the week.

“We’re going to start in a hybrid program on August 10th, and what I mean by hybrid, and again, this is all subject to school board approval, is that we’re going to have half of our students coming on Monday and Tuesday and the other half coming on Thursday and Friday,” Church said

Students will have online assignments to work on during the days they are not in classes.

