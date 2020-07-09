Advertisement

Franklin County Schools Superintendent lays out school plan

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Franklin County Schools Superintendent, Mark Church spoke Thursday at a press conference organized by the Franklin County NAACP. He laid out a potential school plan for this fall, but said it’s still waiting for school board approval.

Some students will attend in-person classes earlier in the week, and others, later. But he says they have already identified students that may need to come in the earlier part of the week.

“We’re going to start in a hybrid program on August 10th, and what I mean by hybrid, and again, this is all subject to school board approval, is that we’re going to have half of our students coming on Monday and Tuesday and the other half coming on Thursday and Friday,” Church said

Students will have online assignments to work on during the days they are not in classes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making COVID connections through art

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Plans for 311 Pedestrian Bridge

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Wythe County Deputy Shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

COVID-19 Changes Hotel and Leisure Industry

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Court documents provide insight on Wythe County shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Delk’s wife Kristina filed an Emergency Protective Order of Family Abuse early Wednesday morning after she said he fired one round of a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom prior to police arriving on the scene.

Latest News

News

A Special Connection with Charlie Daniels

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Victim in Roanoke City Shooting Identified

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia will hold their first-ever Sidewalk Social

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can pick up free educational supplies!

News

Franklin County NAACP hosts press conference to address racial divisions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Superintendent of Franklin County Schools spoke, along with other community leaders.

News

Franklin County's NAACP officials speak on community concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago