Free COVID-19 Testing sites to come to Roanoke and Salem
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Free coronavirus testing sites are coming to Roanoke and Salem in July.
The testing sites are sponsored by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
No appointments are needed.
Green Ridge Recreation Center
- 7415 Wood Haven Road
- Roanoke, VA 24019
- Thursday July 23, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Botetourt Health Department 540-473-8240
Salem Civic Center
- 1001 Roanoke Boulevard
- Salem, VA 24153
- Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:-- p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Salem Health Department 540-387-5530
