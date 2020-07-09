Free COVID-19 Testing sites to come to Roanoke and Salem

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Free coronavirus testing sites are coming to Roanoke and Salem in July.

The testing sites are sponsored by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

No appointments are needed.

Green Ridge Recreation Center

7415 Wood Haven Road

Roanoke, VA 24019

Thursday July 23, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Botetourt Health Department 540-473-8240

Salem Civic Center

1001 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA 24153

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:-- p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Salem Health Department 540-387-5530

