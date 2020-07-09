Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — A decision on how North Carolina public schools will start the year teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday as case and hospitalization rates remain stubbornly high. Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time to receive feedback from educators and students, review the latest science on school reopenings, and get more “buy-in across the board.” Cooper was reticent on Wednesday to reveal how he is leaning. Schools have been asked to plan for three scenarios in preparation for classes to begin Aug. 17. By Gary D. Robertson. UPCOMING.

CHARLIE DANIELS-MEMORIAL SERVICES MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday night. The country music icon, who penned the hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died at the age of 83 on Monday after doctors said he suffered a stroke, according to a statement from his publicist. SENT: 210 words, AP Photos.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS UNDATED — Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery, and most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. Here are some facts about the flags of the Confederacy and how those symbols are viewed today. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 650 words, AP Photos.

ENERGY PIPELINES BILLINGS, Mont. — After a U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network, mounting political pressures and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipeline projects suffered courtroom blows this week: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of a key permit for the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada, and a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down more than three years after it started moving oil across the U.S. Northern Plains. By Matthew Brown and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 940 words, AP Photos.

ELECTION 2020-LATINO VOTERS PHOENIX — A national organization is announcing a $10 million campaign to turn out Hispanic voters in several of this year’s battleground states. Mi Familia Vota, based in Phoenix, said it will spend $7 million on get-out-the-vote measures and an additional $3 million on digital and television ads, starting in Arizona and Florida. By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 570 words.

TRUMP-HISPANICS WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that creates an advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities, a push that comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. The commission has broad marching orders to foster school choice efforts and promote public-private partnerships in Hispanic-American communities. By Aamer Madhani and Jill Colvin. SENT: 500 words, AP Photos.

MILLEY-CONFEDERATE NAMES WASHINGTON — Confederate Army symbols within the military, including prominent Army bases named for rebel generals, are divisive and can be offensive to Blacks in uniform, the nation’s top officer said Thursday. “The American Civil War was fought and it was an act of rebellion, it was an act of treason at the time, against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution, and those officers turned their backs on their oaths,” Army Gen. Mark Milley told a House Armed Services Committee hearing. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 330 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed off the North Carolina coast on Thursday and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

— BOY FATAL SHOOTING — A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a North Carolina town, officials said.

— SUBWAY GUN POLICY — The Subway restaurant chain is now asking customers to conceal their firearms when coming into its stores across the nation.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-CEMETERY — A Confederate monument has been toppled in a cemetery in the North Carolina city of Greensboro.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOP CHEF-RESTAURANT — A “Top Chef” contestant’s restaurant in North Carolina has permanently closed down due to revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

VIRGINIA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES RICHMOND, Va. — Crews were back at work Thursday removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. SENT: 440 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS WASHINGTON — Federal health officials won’t revise their coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools despite criticism from President Donald Trump, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. What they will do, he said, is provide additional information to help states, communities and parents decide what to do and when. “Our guidelines are our guidelines,” Dr. Robert Redfield declared. In draft CDC documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agency says there are steps that schools can take to safely reopen but that it “cannot provide one-size-fits-all criteria for opening and closing schools or changing the way schools are run.” By Jeff Amy and Carole Feldman. SENT: 790 words, AP Photos, AP Video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LOTTERIES BOSTON — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,020 words, AP Photos.

TRUMP HOTEL-LAWSUIT RICHMOND, Va. __ A federal appeals court has granted a request to keep subpoenas seeking financial records related to President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel on hold while Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in a lawsuit alleging he is illegally profiting off the presidency. The ruling Thursday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means the records sought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia will likely not be released until after the November election. By Denise Lavoie. UPCOMING.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUDGET — The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Virginia’s state budget hasn’t been as bad as previously feared.

— NEPTUNE FESTIVAL CANCELED — Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled.

— RESTAURANT WORKER DEATH — Police in Virginia said a woman last seen leaving a restaurant where she worked on Independence Day has been found dead in a corn field

— DEATH INVESTIGATION — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN ECONOMY UNDATED — Democrat Joe Biden turned his campaign against President Donald Trump toward the economy Thursday, introducing a New Deal-like economic agenda while drawing a sharp contrast with a billionaire incumbent he said has abandoned working-class Americans amid cascading crises. The former vice president presented details of a comprehensive agenda that he touted as the most aggressive government investment in the U.S. economy since World War II. He also accused Trump of ignoring the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis while encouraging division amid a national reckoning with systemic racism. By Bill Barrow and Marc Levy. SENT: 930 words, AP Photos.

ST. LOUIS-AERIAL SURVEILLANCE O'FALLON, Mo. — With 2020 shaping to be an especially violent year in one of the nation’s most violent cities, St. Louis leaders are considering a new tool to fight crime — surveillance planes — even as opponents worry about the further militarization of police and the potential for invasion of privacy. St. Louis traditionally has one of the highest murder rates in the U.S., and this year is shaping up to be especially deadly. The city has seen 113 homicides through Thursday, including 43 in the past 40 days, and is on pace to easily top last year’s total of 194. By Jim Salter. SENT: 670 words, AP Photo.

TODDLER STARVED SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland woman accused of starving her 15-month-old daughter for more than three weeks has been charged with first-degree murder in the toddler’s death, police said Thursday. Kiearra Tolson, 23, of Silver Spring, told investigators that she placed her daughter’s body in a plillowcase and trash bags after she died last month and discarded the chlld’s body in a dumpster at her apartment complex, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release. SENT: 220 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAIR CANCELLED — An annual fair in Maryland has been canceled due to virus safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND UNEMPLOYMENT — Maryland’s labor department is reporting the highest number of new unemployment filings in two months.

— GUN SHOP BURGLARY-TWO CHARGED — Two men have been accused of being part of a group that stole 35 guns from a gun shop in Delaware.

— ATM THEFTS-BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say thieves are using trucks as battering rams to steal automatic teller machines from inside local businesses.

___

SPORTS

BKN—ZION WILLIAMSON-LAWSUIT UNDATED — The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation that his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before his lone season for Duke. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 520 words, AP Photo.

___

