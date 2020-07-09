Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates. His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 60-year-old Dennis Chambers was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime. Deputies say they discovered the woman and her child on Tuesday in Gloucester County. The sheriff’s office says the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia said a woman last seen leaving a restaurant where she worked on Independence Day has been found dead in a corn field. News outlets report 26-year-old Hope Ann Aheimer, who worked at a pizza restaurant on Dock Street, was seen leaving the area late Saturday night. She was reported missing to Henrico police late Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday, police said they were notified of a “suspicious situation” in which a vehicle was seen in a cornfield. Authorities found Aheimer’s body and her vehicle in the area in eastern Henrico. Police aren't saying how Aheimer may have died.