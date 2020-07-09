Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Initial payments have begun to laid-off workers under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which Virginia lagged most other states in getting up and running. The program provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment insurance to individuals who have already exhausted their benefits. The Virginia Employment Commission announced Thursday that payments started Tuesday. Over 12,000 claims have been paid so far to the total of about 41,000 individuals eligible. The Associated Press has previously reported that Virginia was behind most states in implementing the federally funded benefits.

UNDATED (AP) — Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates. His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.