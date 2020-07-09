Hot and humid weather continues with scattered storms

We’re 8 out of 8 when it comes to 90° days. Every day in July has had highs at or above 90° in Roanoke. We have several more days of potential 90s as we approach the weekend. A slow-moving tropical low pressure system off the coast of South Carolina will continue to pump in the heat and humidity and give us a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. While many areas will remain dry each day, any storms that develop could bring downpours along the hail and gusty wind. No day appears to be a washout. The tropical low will be close to Virginia Beach by Friday morning bringing the coastline some heavier rain. For us, it will just throw a few more clouds our way as the heaviest moisture remains close to the center of the system. A front finally moves through our region on Saturday. This front will give us more numerous showers and storms through Saturday afternoon. We’ll see drier air move into the region once the front moves to our south and east early Sunday.

THURSDAY

A slow-moving low pressure system will move up the North Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this area of low pressure an 80% of developing into a Tropical Storm which would be named Fay. While that develops along the coastline, we keep a daily chance of showers and storms going, especially areas closer to the low, including the Southside and Central Virginia. Afternoon highs range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

We'll see a few thunderstorms develop today. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

We end the week with the same hot, muggy weather along with a few pop-up afternoon storms Friday. On Saturday, a cold front will bring an increasing chance of showers and afternoon storms, but we’re not expecting widespread coverage or an all-day rain event. What it will do is push some of the tropical air to the coast for the second half of the weekend.

More numerous showers and storms are likely Saturday. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend appears much nicer than the first half. The “cold front” heads to the coast taking the extremely humid air with it and also cutting our shower/storm chances to 20% for Sunday. We also may notice a subtle drop in humidity for Sunday, but the heat certainly sticks around as highs climb to the low 90s.

HOT WEATHER CONTINUES

There appears to be no major change in the hot weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in lately. It is summer, but we have certainly had our fair share of 90s. It looks like we may sneak in about 3-4 more of them next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead.

Our heat and humidity continue into the weekend. (WDBJ)

