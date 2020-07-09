Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE CONFEDERATE STATUES

Crews continue work to remove Richmond's Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

School reopening plans become political flash point

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia. A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week. Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates. His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.

BC-VA-DEATH INVESTIGATION

Man in custody after wife found injured, infant child dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 60-year-old Dennis Chambers was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime. Deputies say they discovered the woman and her child on Tuesday in Gloucester County. The sheriff’s office says the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

BC-VA-RESTAURANT WORKER-DEATH

Police: Woman last seen at restaurant job found dead

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia said a woman last seen leaving a restaurant where she worked on Independence Day has been found dead in a corn field. News outlets report 26-year-old Hope Ann Aheimer, who worked at a pizza restaurant on Dock Street, was seen leaving the area late Saturday night. She was reported missing to Henrico police late Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday, police said they were notified of a “suspicious situation” in which a vehicle was seen in a cornfield. Authorities found Aheimer’s body and her vehicle in the area in eastern Henrico. Police aren't saying how Aheimer may have died.

BC-VA-DEATH INVESTIGATION

Man in custody after wife found injured, infant child dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 60-year-old Dennis Chambers was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime. Deputies say they discovered the woman and her child on Tuesday in Gloucester County. The sheriff’s office says the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

Richmond removes Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have taken down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond. Virginia. Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

REDSKINS NAME-MARYLAND GOVERNOR

Maryland governor: Probably time to change Redskins name

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes the name of Washington's professional football team “probably should be changed.” The Republican governor was asked on NBC's “Today” show on Wednesday whether he believed the team should change its name from the Washington Redskins. The team's home field is in Landover, Maryland, and Hogan grew up in the area as a fan of the team. When he ran for governor in 2014, he expressed support for the name. But on Wednesday he said the time is probably right to change the moniker. Hogan is a moderate and critic of President Donald Trump who is considering a presidential run in 2024.