LewisGale creates hotline to help unemployed get health insurance

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ7/LewisGale Release) – In Virginia, unemployment has risen from less than 3 percent to more than 10 percent since the beginning of the COCVID-19 pandemic. That number is expected to continue to rise, according to LewisGale, as the economy stabilizes. The pandemic has created uncertainty for people who have lost their jobs due to the economic impacts of the virus. The loss of health insurance coverage is a major concern for those recently unemployed, according to LewisGale.

LewisGale Regional Health System reports it is working with HCA Virginia to assist people who find themselves without health insurance coverage for their families. LewisGale has established a hotline to assist people who have lost health insurance coverage to secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.

The hotline at (833) 867-8771 is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Part of our mission is to ensure the health of the communities we serve through our hospitals and healthcare providers,” said LewisGale Market President Lance Jones. ”An important part of that is to be there in times of need and to ensure lack of insurance coverage and fears about the COVID-19 virus do not preclude people from receiving the healthcare they need. This hotline is a tool for us to tend to the overall wellbeing of our patients and their families, and to remove barriers to seeking lifesaving care in a safe hospital environment.”

LewisGale says advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:

  • Continuing an employer's existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)
  • Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program
  • Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance
  • Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria
  • State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event like job loss

These services are offered free of charge.

