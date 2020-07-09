Lexington surveys public on new cemetery name

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s city council voted at its last meeting to remove the name from Stonewall Jackson Cemetery.

The signpost at the cemetery is now empty while a new name is sought, although the statue of Jackson still stands over his grave. It’s a private marker.

At City Hall, they are researching what to do next, and have reached out to the public with an online survey.

“Whoever wants to input,” City Manager Jim Halasz said. “Right now it’s on our social media site and our website, and we ask that you fill out your name, and address, city of residence, area of residence, and then the suggested name, perhaps any reasons for the name, and then that’s really it.”

The city council plans to have a name by September.

