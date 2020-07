LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have cleared the scene of a shooting at Fifth and Madison Streets. The area has been reopened to the public.

LPD says one person has been taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 455-6121.

