Millwald Theatre receives $500,000 grant for restoration

The historic Millwald Theatre in Downtown Wytheville has just received a $500,000 grant toward restoration of the space.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic Millwald Theatre in downtown Wytheville has just received a $500,000 grant toward restoration of the space.

Construction will repurpose this space to serve as an entertainment, education and community engagement venue in the heart of the town.

The plan is to add things like brand new seating and a second story of seating to make space for more people, along with other updates.

Project leaders say this can help spur future projects like this.

“We can do this for ourselves and have a community facility that everyone can use,” said board of directors chairman Mark Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said they plan to work with other historic theaters in the region to share talent and resources.

Construction is set to begin by the end of the year, pushed up about six months because this Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant came earlier than anticipated. The project is anticipated to cost about $5 million.

Millwald first opened its doors in 1928.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

