Roanoke Country Club readies course for VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The finishing touches are being applied to the Roanoke Country Club, which will host the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship for the first time since 1948 and third time overall.

“We’re really looking at some of the landscape and decorative areas to make everything look really nice for the players, trying to have the greens in great condition,” said golf director Tim McAfee. “We look to have the greens rolling about 11 on the stimp meter. So, fast but not too fast where it makes it hard to have some pin locations on these undulating greens. The fairways we overseeded with ryegrass and now we’re seeing bermudagrass come back in so it’s making a nice transition.”

The Roanoke Valley last hosted the event in 2014 when Lyberty Anderson knocked off Lauren Coughlin 4-and-3 in the match play final at Hidden Valley. This year, players will tackle the Dogwood-Redbud layout at the Country Club, which won’t be such a test of length as it will accuracy.

“When a lot of players come in and haven’t seen the golf course and look at the distance, they don’t think it’s a very long course,” McAfee said. “The biggest thing, the greens are the defense of the course so if you miss on the wrong side of the green it makes for difficult up and downs. It’s going to be a good match play course when the ladies get down to the match play competition because I think there is some risk and reward out there for them. But if you fire at a pin and get a little bit above the hole, you’re probably looking at a three-putt.”

Forty-three ladies will get in practice rounds on Monday followed by a single round of stroke play Tuesday and match play Wednesday and Thursday.

“Any time we can host a major for a state championship, I think it’s a showcase for Roanoke Country Club and it’s great to give back to the VSGA and have a good facility for them to play at,” said McAfee.

