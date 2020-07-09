Science Museum of Western Virginia will hold their first-ever Sidewalk Social

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

This Saturday, July 11th, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is hosting its first-ever Sidewalk Social!

Museum staff members had some more down time while the museum was closed during the pandemic. So they spent that time going through 50 years of stored education materials and found many they no longer need. That’s why they decided to host this sidewalk social: to give away books, puzzles, games, and other supplies to families for free!

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to rebuild their educational supplies as we approach the school year and nobody really knows what’s going to happen, and also just to engage with the science museum again and have some good conversations,” Rebecca Dudley, Grant and Development Officer for the Science Museum of Western Virginia, said.

For these free supplies, you can come by to the market square in Roanoke this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with your own bag and a mask.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.